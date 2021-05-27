Moving Analytics Partners with Health Insurer CDPHP to Expand Access to Cardiac Rehabilitation Services

As part of our continuing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Sands is partnering with The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, contributing over $150,000 through Sands Cares to close out phase one of the organization’s campaign to expand the Arlene Cooper Community Health Center in Downtown Las Vegas. The funding will help The Center move forward with plans to provide full onsite health and wellness care for LGBTQIA+and low-income downtown residents, and supports the organization’s long-term goal of generating recurring revenue through the clinic to sustain its LGBTQIA+ programming in Southern Nevada.