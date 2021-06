Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and when he has solid wide receivers around him, he can do a ton of damage. Wilson has played with some talented individuals over the years and his Seahawks roster has a pretty solid wide receiver core. As a former champion, Wilson knows what it takes to go all the way and as a result, he is always looking to improve the Seahawks roster. Having said that, it should come as no surprise that he is looking to secure the services of Julio Jones.