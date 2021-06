With over 35 million small businesses in America, marketing has consistently been a challenge for many budget sensitive companies to pull off correctly. “With a very wide variety of powerful marketing tools available online, it can be confusing to know which tool would perform best for my company, so we tried as many as we could afford,” says Tom Gray, CEO of Make 48 in Kansas City. “We were at our wits end when we discovered Ad Giants. Our main challenge wasn’t the tools, it was what to do with those tools and whether we were actually using the correct content.”