Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock, MI

NMU, FinnU to explore collaborations

wnmufm.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK, MI-- Northern Michigan University and Finlandia University have launched an initiative to explore collaborations between the schools. An agreement was signed Wednesday in Hancock. The two institutions have created a task force that will develop proposals for possible partnerships and collaborations of programs, university operations and student opportunities. It...

www.wnmufm.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Hancock, MI
Education
City
Hancock, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finlandia University#Partnerships#Mi#Nmu Graduate Programs#Collaborations#Finnu Undergraduates#Student Opportunities#University Operations#Enhancements#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Marquette County, MIMining Journal

NMU taking part in College Vaccine Challenge

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced it is participating in the national COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. The White House and U.S. Department of Education have invited colleges and universities to join efforts to end the pandemic by getting their campus communities vaccinated. A special emphasis is placed on young Americans represented in the traditional-age student population, who lag behind older generations in getting their shots, according to the challenge website.
CollegesUTD Mercury

Exploring Majors

If you’re unsure about your major, UTD has an advising wing dedicated just for you! The Exploratory Advising Office, working in tandem with other campus centers, offers a range of services to help students choose a major. Whether you are going into college undeclared or are simply uncertain about what...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Contract negotiations between NMU, faculty union continue

MARQUETTE — Contract negotiations between Northern Michigan University and the NMU-American Association of University Professors faculty union remain ongoing. The current contract is set to expire at the end of this month, meaning the deadline to reach a new agreement is fast approaching. The union most recently presented an offer...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

NMU alums to share recipes

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University Executive Chef and alumna Alden Griffus (2010) will share her favorite summer recipes during a virtual cooking segment for the next Northern Now event hosted by NMU Alumni Relations. She will be joined by Scott Bousson (2011), operations manager of Dining Services, at 7 p.m....
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

NMU Offers Lamination Of Vaccine Cards

MARQUETTE, Mich – There’s no law requiring Michigan residents to prove they’ve had a Covid–19 vaccination. But there are situations where proving that you’re vaccinated may be necessary. That makes keeping that vaccine card pretty important. Northern Michigan University is offering area residents free laminated copies of Covid–19 vaccination cards...
CollegesMining Journal

NMU prepares for ‘near-normal’ operations

MARQUETTE — In a letter this week to students, faculty and staff, Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson issued a reminder that Tuesday is when NMU is expected to return to “near-normal” operations for remaining areas of campus that were closed or had modified operations because of COVID-19. Erickson said the university is on target for full operations to resume.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Digital Explorer

Mary Gray ’92 might have become a college dropout rather than a MacArthur “genius grant” recipient without the help of UC Davis faculty who nurtured her curiosity. Gray, an anthropologist and media scholar named a MacArthur Fellow last fall, said she felt adrift when she arrived at UC Davis in the late 1980s as a first-generation student from the Central Valley community of Clovis attending with the help of a Cal Grant. Her grades suffered. Then she encountered professors in two departments — William Davis and Meredith Small in anthropology, and Martha Macri, Inés Hernández-Ávila and the late David Risling in Native American studies. “Those faculty and these two departments had a profound impact on me,” said Gray, who double-majored in anthropology and Native American studies. “They showed me that there was a place and a method to ask questions that mattered to me — how and why do we become who we are? How do our identities and systems of power shape us?” Gray continues to explore those questions in her groundbreaking, cross-disciplinary research as a faculty member at Indiana University Bloomington, a senior principal researcher at Microsoft Research, and a faculty associate at Harvard University’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society. In October, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation awarded her its $625,000, no-strings-attached award for her work investigating the ways in which labor, identity and human rights are transformed by the digital economy. She has written books on the invisible human workforce behind the web and the ways rural LGBQT youths use online spaces to find community. Gray said she found a “lifelong chosen family” among friends she made at UC Davis. “About 30 of us still gather for ‘Davis Thanksgiving’ the week before Thanksgiving Day — we celebrated this year over Zoom.”
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Ivy Tech to offer campus visits and student shadowing

This summer, Ivy Tech Terre Haute is offering multiple campus visit options for those considering college who wish to learn more about Ivy Tech. Options include traditional campus visits and a student shadowing program called ‘Day in the Life.'. Ivy Tech traditional campus visits offer prospective students the chance to...
Marquette, MInmu.edu

History of NMU Architecture Exhibit Opens

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center will open a new exhibition on the architectural history of Northern Michigan University titled “A Beautiful Location” on Saturday, June 12. The exhibition looks at how NMU progressed from a campus with one building in a remote part of Marquette, to its expansion as a modern campus of the 1960s, to its wired community of today.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

College of Professional Studies Creates New Department of Executive Education; Hires Executive Director

University College has been renamed the College of Professional Studies. For over 100 years, the college’s mission has been to provide educational opportunities to those whose only access to Syracuse University is through part-time study. The new name reflects the expanded purpose to serve students who desire to attend Syracuse through a college recognized for market-sensitive professional studies degree programs, accessible academic pathways and world-class online education.
Iron River, MIironcountyreporter.com

Possanza among first graduates from new NMU athletic program

IRON RIVER/MARQUETTE — Like many undergraduate students, Aly Possanza entered college, in her case Northern Michigan University, with an academic interest that soon faded away. As a long-time watcher of the Crime Scene Investigation programs, Possanza wished to be a detective. But that interest receded and during her readjustment, she developed a curiosity for a new field of study. “I…
Marquette, MInmu.edu

Bruggink NMU Peter White Scholar

Biology Professor John Bruggink has been selected as Northern Michigan University's 2021 Peter White Scholar. He will receive $17,500 to support his involvement in research on the homesite ecology of gray wolves in the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem, and the participation of a master's student. The focus is on gaining a better understanding of habitat factors that influence where wolves choose to locate their homesites during pup-rearing season, and how those factors change as the pups develop and food availability varies.
slj.com

Librarian/Teacher Collaboration Award

An annual award presented by School Library Journal (SLJ) and sponsored by TLC. The Librarian/Teacher Collaboration Award honors a pair of K–12 educators—a library professional and a teacher—for stellar achievement in engaging students toward fostering curious, lifetime learners. Eligibility. To be considered for the award, nominees must meet state requirements...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 Best & Brightest Online MBAs: Lindsay Case, University of Michigan (Ross)

“Embracing continuous professional and personal challenge-based growth with grit and a never stop improving mindset.”. Fun fact about yourself: I have trekked to base camp of Mt. Everest. Undergraduate School and Degree: Ph.D., Computational Genetics in Animal-Based Protein Production, University of Guelph, BSc, University of Guelph. Where are you currently...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Northeast selected to take part in national program

NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a national program with the Columbia University institute hosted by the Community College Research Center. At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday, President Dr. Leah Barrett said the program is designed to better align student goals for career and...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Master’s in Higher Education Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Collegesoyaop.com

Postdoctoral Fellowship at Utah State University

Postdoctoral Fellowship position available at Utah State University. The successful candidate must be able to design and perform his/her experiments, analyze the data and report them to various stakeholders. The candidate shall be able to perform technical procedures in a research laboratory under minimal supervision by applying standard scientific techniques and analytical principles. Incumbent will assist researchers in the lab by performing routine tests, collecting data, setting up and operating equipment, and maintaining various records.
TechnologyNewswise

CUR Engineering Division Announces 2021 Mentoring Awardees, Student Video Competition Winners

The Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research announces the 2021 recipients of its Mentoring Awards and winners of its Student Video Competition. The Mentoring Awards recognize mentors who have influenced undergraduate research through direct mentoring of individuals or groups of undergraduate students in engineering research. The video competition is designed to highlight faculty-mentored undergraduate research projects in engineering.
Educationuga.edu

Cornish receives Education Abroad Leadership Award

UGA director of global education honored for distinguished service. The world’s largest association serving international educators has named Yana Cornish, director of global education in the University of Georgia Office of Global Engagement, the recipient of its 2021 Education Abroad Leadership Award. The award is given to members of NAFSA:...