Erie, PA

Erie man waives robbery charge to court in case where victim shot him in March

Erie Times-News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Erie man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and forcing her into her home before she grabbed a gun and shot him in March is facing trial on a felony robbery charge. Gregory C. Williams, 36, waived the charge to court at his preliminary hearing before Senior District Judge Ronald Antos on Wednesday afternoon. Three other charges against Williams, including a felony count of burglary, were withdrawn at the hearing.

www.goerie.com
