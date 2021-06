Sega, one of the pioneers of game console space and one of the most iconic game developers of all time, is an iconic game brand that has announced that it will offer two of the most iconic Sega games of all time. did. To the JioGames platform. Coming soon to premiere, Sega will bring Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 to the JioGames platform. This will allow you to run two Sega games on any platform that JioGames can run. This includes not only the most popular mobile gaming platforms, but also users who want a big screen gaming experience on their TVs through the Reliance Jio set-top box platform.