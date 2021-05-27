MM 5.27: Maryland track and field’s Gwendolyn Zeckowski earns Wilma Rudolph Student-Athlete Achievement Award

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team suffered a tough defeat in their NCAA Tournament debut, falling 17-11 to #3 Maryland Sunday afternoon at Maryland Stadium. With the loss, the Cats complete their season at 9-5. Vermont hung around in the early going, but they didn’t really have an answer for Jared Bernhardt, younger bother of UVM assistant Jake Bernhardt. He had six goals on the day, many of them coming during a 5-0 Maryland run that turned this one from a nailbiter into a runaway.