Video streaming services have completely changed the way we consume television. Although a large part of viewers continue to rely on the traditional method of "zapping" through all available television channels, more and more people have become accustomed to watching on-demand services. Something that we can now also do with free apps, such as PlutoTV, which offers us different channels and content on demand, yes, in exchange for seeing advertising as in a traditional television network. A way that Amazon is now joining with the new Amazon miniTV, a service that could reach Spain in the future.