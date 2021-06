The 2020 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance squeaked in as the last event we (and many others) would be able to attend in before lock downs would sweep the country, and most automotive events would be cancelled for the rest of the year. Even as 2021 started, the outlook was bleak for returning events. Even though the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, they didn't give up, and planned to make sure it went on one way or another, and it came back as the breath of fresh air automotive enthusiasts needed after a dark and gloomy year.