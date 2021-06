Nintendo Switch fans will have some interesting new third party peripherals to choose from over the next few months, for those looking to "enhance" their gameplay experience! Venom is teeing things off with a two-pack of controller adapters meant to resemble golf clubs. Set to release next month, the pair are clearly inspired by the upcoming release of Mario Golf: Super Rush. Golf Club controller accessories have been released in the past, but Answer's Brass Knuckles might be a first for the video game industry! According to a listing from Play-Asia, the Brass Knuckles are intended for "games that use grip such as fitness."