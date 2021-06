The Hillsdale girls tennis team has had a great season so far in 2021. They currently have a winning record of 8-2 while starting an entire varsity squad that has never played a match on the varsity level until this season. Head Coach Scott Phillips has got the team to rally together after losing last season to the Covid-19 pandemic. To start the championship run for the Lady Hornets, they traveled to Brooklyn Columbia Central to take on league opponents in the Southern Michigan Independent Tennis League conference tournament.