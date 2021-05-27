IDC: Apple is the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market
The appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels. Apple is the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market. According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, companies shipped a total of 104.6 million units in 1Q21. This marked a 34.4% increase from the 77.8 million units shipped in 1Q20 and the first time that first quarter shipments topped 100 million units. While market leaders like Apple and Samsung maintained double-digit market shares during the quarter, most of the growth came from smaller companies.macdailynews.com