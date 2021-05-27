Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

IDC: Apple is the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market

Macdaily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appetite for wearable devices remained strong in the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21) even as volumes retreated from record fourth quarter levels. Apple is the clear leader in the worldwide wearables market. According to new data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, companies shipped a total of 104.6 million units in 1Q21. This marked a 34.4% increase from the 77.8 million units shipped in 1Q20 and the first time that first quarter shipments topped 100 million units. While market leaders like Apple and Samsung maintained double-digit market shares during the quarter, most of the growth came from smaller companies.

macdailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idc#Apple Products#Wearable Devices#Apple Devices#Mobile Devices#Huawei Devices#Wearables Team#Indian#Oura#Bose#Razer#Ar#Jbl#Chinese#Market Share#Wearable Patches#Market Leaders#Year Over Year Growth#Earwear Shipments#Larger Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Xiaomi
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
Marketsreportsgo.com

Consumer Smart Wearables Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2025

The Consumer Smart Wearables Market report upholds the future market predictions related to Consumer Smart Wearables market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Consumer Smart Wearables market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for Consumer Smart Wearables market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Predictive Analytics Market 2021 Future Challenges, Production, Demand Analysis And Outlook To 2029 : IBM, Oracle, SAS Institute, Accretive Technologies

This market research report added by Market.biz provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Predictive Analytics Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the Predictive Analytics marketplace, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global Predictive Analytics market growth projections. The analyzed data in the report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the Global Predictive Analytics market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy. This Predictive Analytics market report covers all the factors such as CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several others with proper and authentic data. Also, with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment researchers and analysts offers accurate and verified information through the report.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Web Real-Time Communications Market Is Thriving Worldwide| IBM, Microsoft, Dialogic

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Web Real-Time Communications Market with latest edition released by AMA. The "Web Real-Time Communications - Market Development Outlook" Study has been added to AMA repository. The study envisage detailed qualitative as well as quantitative market data insights and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage in the study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are AT&T (United States), Avaya (United States), Google (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Dialogic Corp (United States), GENBAND (United States), TokBox (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Oracle Corporation (United States), Apple (United States), Apidaze (France), Blackboard (United States), CafeX Communications (United States), Cisco Systems (United States).
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Smart Wearables Market Business Strategy, Manufacturers Analysis And Forecast By 2031

The Worldwide Smart Wearables Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Smart Wearables marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Smart Wearables market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

‘ Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology market’ report is the latest addition to the syndicated reports offering an in-depth analysis of the major drivers influencing the Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology industry share over the forecast timeframe. The report provides a detailed overview of factors covering the regional trends pertaining to the Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology market growth opportunities, demand trends, and Smart Textiles for Wearable Technology market size over the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Smart Wearable Equipment Market Pestel Analysis, Swot Analysis, Cagr And Value Chain Study Forecast To 2031

The Worldwide Smart Wearable Equipment Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Smart Wearable Equipment marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Smart Wearable Equipment market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Marketssandiegosun.com

Low-Power Geolocation Market Report Forecast to 2027 - Sigfox S.A., Hoopo, Semtech Corporation, Cisco Systems

A normal GPS receiver spends a lot of energy collecting the ephemeris. Because this data is already available on the server. A low-power GPS device can perform an initial fix in less than 10 seconds, instead of 1 minute for a standard GPS device. The latter has no idea of the time, place or satellite position; it has to start from scratch. The satellite data collected by the GPS device (the ephemeris and the almanac) are already preloaded on the server.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Internet of Things in Retail Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | IBM, Cisco, AT&T

Latest released the research study on Global Internet of Things in Retail Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Internet of Things in Retail Market research report shows the latest market insights; current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Internet of Things in Retail. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),SAP (Germany),Oracle (United States),Intel (United States),Cisco (United States),AT&T (United States),Microsoft (United States),PTC (United States),Huawei (China),Sierra Wireless (Canada),Google (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Software AG (Germany),Accenture (Ireland).
Marketsreportsgo.com

Global Wi-Fi Chipsets Market "“ Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2021 "“ 2026

The latest research report on Wi-Fi Chipsets market lends a competitive head start to businesses by revealing the future growth patterns of the industry through a thorough an analysis ofstorical data as well as the latest market trends. This report also assesses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the regional markets to help stakeholders identify the key areas for business expansion.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Wireless Video Surveillance Market Demand, Latest Research and Development 2020 to 2026

Wireless Video Surveillance Market Research Report 2026 Covering key influencing factors, market trends, and business outlook. The latest industry survey report on the global Wireless Video Surveillance market provides some inclusive insights on the market growth, influencing factors, major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a radical analysis of the key trends, market value, landscape, global competition, key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, growth factors, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data.
Cell Phonesreportsgo.com

Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2026

The latest research report on Glasses-Free HD 3D Displays market lends a competitive head start to businesses by revealing the future growth patterns of the industry through a thorough an analysis ofstorical data as well as the latest market trends. This report also assesses how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the regional markets to help stakeholders identify the key areas for business expansion.
Marketsminernews.io

Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Key Players, Types, Applications Analysis by 2028: Cisco Systems, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Google Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.Com, AT&T, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

The research report on global Cloud Infrastructure Services industry is a compilation of all the details associated with every aspect of the industry. The Cloud Infrastructure Services market study offers detailed and comparative analysis of the industry. The research offers the past statistics of the market and also the present state of the market. The market report includes actual market numbers to support this data provided. The market study also includes the prediction for future market state or scope. The report provides a detailed study of the growth plans and strategies followed by industry and the market players. The market study also includes data on numerous factors influencing the growth of the Cloud Infrastructure Services industry. The global Cloud Infrastructure Services market report analyzes all the industry dynamics thoroughly.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Tools for ERP Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, IBM, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global Tools for ERP Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Tools for ERP Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Tools for ERP Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle(United States),IBM (United States),SAP (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),IQMS(United States),Acumatica (United States),SYSPRO, Inc. (South Africa),Infor, Inc. (United States),ProcessPro (United States),Sage Group (United Kingdom),Frappe (India).
Softwaresandiegosun.com

IOT-Identity Access Management Market is Booming Worldwide With BM, Microsoft, Hitachi

Latest Research Study on Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global IOT-Identity Access Management Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global IOT-Identity Access Management. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are BM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), EMC Corporation (United States), Intel Security Group (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), ARCON Tech Solutions (India),
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Carbon And Energy Software Market is Booming Worldwide With CA Technologies, IBM, SAP

Latest Research Study on Global Carbon And Energy Software Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Carbon And Energy Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Carbon And Energy Software. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CA Technologies (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ACCUVIO (United kingdom), AssetWorks (United States), Ecova (United States), Carbon Clear (United kingdom), Enablon (France), Enviance (United States)
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Data Center Networking Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2026 || ALE International ,Broadcom, Inc. ,Cisco Systems, Inc. ,Dell, Inc.

The global data center networking market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Growing demand for automated network provisioning & rising adoption of cloud & big data services are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
NFLLas Vegas Herald

Micro Location Technology Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Sewio Networks ,Zebra Technologies ,Apple

The Latest Released Micro Location Technology market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Micro Location Technology market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Micro Location Technology market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Decawave (Ireland), Sewio Networks (Czech Republic) ,Zebra Technologies (United States),Apple Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics (South Korea) ,Cisco Systems (United States),Google (United States),Cambridge Wireless (United Kingdom),CenTrak (United States),Aruba Networks (United States)
Marketsbostonnews.net

Advanced Packaging Market is Booming Worldwide With Samsung Electronics, Intel, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering

Latest Research Study on Global Advanced Packaging Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Advanced Packaging Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Advanced Packaging. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Intel Corporation (United States), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (Taiwan), Stats Chippac Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Amkor Technology (United States), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan), IBM (United States), Microchip Technology (United States), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Payment Platform Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, Aliant Payments, Apple Pay

Latest released the research study on Global Enterprise Payment Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Enterprise Payment Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Enterprise Payment Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ACI Worldwide (United States),Adyen (Netherlands),Oracle Corporation (United States),Aliant Payments (United States),Alipay (China),Apple Pay (United States),FattMerchant (United States),Fiserv (United States),Global Payments (United States),JPMorgan Chase (United States).