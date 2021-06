“The Lord is my shepherd.” David wrote Psalm 23 and declared that Yahweh, Jehovah, the Lord was his Shepherd. He harkened back to Exodus 3:14. The Great “I Am” appeared to Moses in the burning bush. Moses asked God for his name. God told Moses, “I am who I am.” God is eternal and self-sufficient. In other words, God declared that he is eternal being. There is more to God’s name. Lord is descriptive of God’s covenantal faithfulness. The Hebrews held God’s personal name in such regard that they did not speak his name. God gave his name in the Hebrew verb “to be.” All being, all existence proceeds from the only one who has being, existence in himself.