Pope will end Rosary Relay with 5 “knots” for Our Lady’s intercession

By Kathleen N. Hattrup
aleteia.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis will conclude the Rosary Relay that has been ongoing this month by leading the Rosary before one of his favorite advocations of Mary: Our Lady, Undoer of Knots. The May 31 Rosary will present to Mary five petitions, corresponding to five “knots.”. Knot 1: loneliness and indifference, which...

aleteia.org
Virgin Mary
Pope Francis
#Intercession#Domestic Violence#Knots#Vatican Gardens#Angels#Pastoral Care#The Rosary Relay#Solemn Procession#Biblical Scenes#Time#Evil#Women#Canvas#Discoveries#Enthusiasm#Today#Perlach#Human Progress#Augsburg
