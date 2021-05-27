Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Twitter says concerned about employee safety in India, potential threat to freedom of expression

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgvHj_0aDLVurk00

Days after a police visit to their offices in Delhi, Twitter has said it is concerned for the safety of its employees in India.

On Monday, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell had visited Twitter India’s offices as part of a probe related to the social media platform’s tagging of some ruling party posts as “manipulated media”. The opposition labelled the raid an attempt at “intimidation”.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “We, alongside many in civil society in India and around the world, have concerns with regards to the use of intimidation tactics by the police in response to enforcement of our global Terms of Service.”

Leaders of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had tweeted portions of a document and said that it was created by the main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, to highlight government failures in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. The BJP had accused Congress of creating the “toolkit”.

Congress denied the claims and filed a police complaint against the BJP politicians who had posted about the “toolkit”, after which Twitter flagged the BJP tweets.

As part of its visit to Twitter’s offices Delhi Police also served a notice to Manish Maheshwari, Twitter India’s managing director. The notice said: “During the course of the investigation [of the toolkit], it has come to our knowledge that you (Twitter India) are acquainted with the facts of the matter and are in possession of information with regard to the same.”

Twitter also said that it was concerned about the “potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve.”

On 25 February, India announced new IT rules that aim to make platforms like Twitter more accountable to legal requests for the swift removal of posts.

Twitter has criticised these new IT rules and regulations saying that they will “inhibit free, open public conversation.”

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freedom Of Expression#Bharatiya Janata Party#Public Safety#Free Expression#Public Media#Hindu#The Main Opposition Party#Intimidation Tactics#Civil Society#Legal Requests#Government Failures#Social#Manipulated Media#Politicians#Country#Enforcement#Open Public Conversation#Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
Related
Worldtelugubulletin.com

We will abide by the new IT rules in India, says Twitter

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Delhi High Court gave a huge shock to Twitter. It is learned that Amit Acharya has recently filed a petition in the High Court through lawyers Akash Vajpayee and Manish Kumar alleging Twitter is in non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act recently brought by the Central Government.
Worldnewslivetv.com

Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India, says its spokesperson

NEW DELHI: As Twitter faces allegations of not complying with the IT rules in the country, the Twitter spokesperson on Monday informed that the microblogging company “strives to comply” with applicable laws in India. As per an official statement by the spokesperson, it informed, “As we have stated earlier, Twitter...
InternetLight Reading

Is the Twitter-India standoff over?

Social media giant Twitter has sought more time from the government to comply with new IT rules, according to media reports. This possibly marks an end to the standoff between Twitter and the Indian government. This comes after the administration sent a "final notice" to Twitter to abide by the...
Internetshortpedia.com

Govt says Twitter India will face ‘consequences’ if it doesn’t fall in line

The Indian government has given an ultimatum to social media platform Twitter to comply with the newly framed intermediary liability guidelines that came into effect on May 26. The letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology states that there will be ‘consequences’ of non-compliance and Twitter India will face withdrawal of exemption from intermediary liability that social media platforms have.
Sex Crimesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Rights groups express concern over attacks on scribes

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 4 (ANI): Three international rights groups on Thursday voiced grave concern at the recent attacks on journalists in Pakistan and mounting pressure on scribes critical of the Imran Khan-led government. Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists called for prompt prosecution of...
FacebookLockhaven Express

Freedom of expression

Freedom of expression clearly is a basic human right. These days, however, with so much conversation happening online, some people confuse freedom of expression with using discriminating and hateful language. Such language insults. Such language intimidates. Such language hurts. Such language is NOT part of one’s freedom of expression. While...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Mukul Roy Quits BJP, Changes Twitter Bio to ‘All India Trinamool Congress’

Nearly an hour after rejoining the TMC in the presence of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy on Friday changed his Twitter bio to ‘All India Trinamool Congress’. Roy, once the second-in-command of the TMC, was removed from the post of the party’s national general secretary in February, 2015, sometime after the Narada sting was carried out by investigative journalists where many politicians were allegedly caught accepting wads of cash from a fictitious company. He joined the BJP in November, 2017.
Internetmelodyinter.com

Twitter says it has informed the Nigerian government it is ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns

The management of Twitter has marked the first week its operation in Nigerian was suspended by the federal government. The social media giant in a tweet it shared, said it has informed the Nigerian government it is ready to meet for an open discussion to address mutual concerns. Twitter which stated that it remains an advocate of free and open internet everywhere, said the discussion is aimed at restoring service in the country.
Minoritiesindepthnews.net

Mounting Atrocities Against Dalits Across India

India is witnessing a worrying decline in the social status of the Dalits, coupled with an economic decline. This makes the marginalised groups even more vulnerable. This article is the 13th in a series of joint productions of South Asian Outlook and IDN-InDepthNews, the flagship of the International Press Syndicate. The writer is a former professor of biomedical engineering and former senior medical officer affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (now Mumbai) and meanwhile a social activist and commentator.
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy set to make his return to Trinamool Congress

Jun. 11—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Mukul Roy will be returning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), people familiar with the matter said. The final decision regarding Roy's joining will only be taken after his meeting today with the TMC top brass in Kolkata, the agency added. Incidentally, there had been throughout this week much speculation over Roy's potential return to Trinamool Congress, the party he had once helped form. Three heavyweight BJP leaders — Mukul Roy, Shamik Bhattacharya, and Rajib Banerjee — were not present at a recent meeting of the party's West Bengal unit, thus sparking a buzz in the state's political scene.
Indiasamachar-news.com

Jitan Ram Manjhi Tej Pratap Meeting RJD JDU BJP bihar politics latest news

With the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) celebrating the 74th birthday of party supremo Lalu Prasad on Friday, his elder son Tej Pratap called on former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi at the latters residence, sparking political speculation. After the meeting which lasted about...
Politicssanjosesun.com

Digvijay's remark on Article 370 part of Congress' toolkit

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Reacting sharply on Congress leader Digvijay Singh's statement that if Congress come to power at the Centre, they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in a clubhouse chat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said it must a part of Congress' toolkit and the party should change its name as "Anti National Club House".
Indianewslivetv.com

Delhi’s power corridor abuzz with talks of Union Cabinet reshuffle

New Delhi: Delhi’s power corridors are again abuzz with the talks of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet. The buzz that was going on for quite sometime intensified after series of meetings took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in the national capital. Sources stated Nadda had been frequently visiting PM’s residence for a month now.
Jobsindialife.us

Bihar's big NDA allies in dilemma over issues raised by smaller parties

Patna, June 11 Larger parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal United JD(U) which are part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar are in a dilemma over the issues raised by smaller allies like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

Akali Dal forms alliance with BSP for 2022 Punjab assembly polls

Jun. 12—The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced on Saturday that it has formed an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. Informing of the decision, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the BSP will contest in 20 out...
Indiahelloniceworld.com

Digvijaya Singh Responds To BJP Attack On Article 370 Revocation Comment

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is in the eye of the storm today over his comment to a Pakistani journalist that his party will relook into the scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, if they come to power at the centre. Several BJP leaders have attacked Mr Singh on Twitter.
Indiatribuneledgernews.com

Mukul Roy returns to TMC, Mamata says he was threatened in BJP

Jun. 11—Days after distancing himself from the BJP, party national vice president Mukul Roy on Friday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party in West Bengal. Roy's son Subhranshu Roy, who had too joined the BJP, joined the TMC today. Roy joined the TMC in presence of West Bengal...
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

House panel to discuss ‘misuse of social media’ with Twitter, IT officials | Latest News India | #socialmedia

The parliamentary panel on information technology has asked officials from Twitter and the ministry of electronics and information technology to appear before it on June 18 to discuss “prevention of misuse of social media platforms”, with people familiar with the matter saying that the issue of the so-called Congress toolkit may be raised by the panel.