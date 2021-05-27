Cancel
VTA light rail operator killed in San Jose’s mass shooting alerted coworkers to hide

By Julia Prodis Sulek
East Bay Times
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of Taptej Singh, a 36-year-old VTA light rail operator, waited all day for the news they wished they’d never get. Singh, married with a 3-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, was gunned down early Wednesday morning in a stairwell of a VTA building, they said, when he and eight other people were killed during one of the Bay Area’s worst mass shootings ever. He worked in a separate building from where other victims were killed, the family said. His supervisor, Paul Megia, also perished.

