A couple of weeks ago, Rolls Royce announced a $37m four-seat convertible that would be almost entirely bespoke. Known as the Boat Tail, the car was said to have been dreamed up by one of Rolls Royce’s most important clients who was excited by the possibility of commissioning something truly magnificent with the manufacturer. The level of bespoke detail extended to the dashboard clocks of the car, which saw the creation of two Rolls Royce and Bovet watches that can be worn on the wrist when they aren’t set into the convertible’s dashboard.