To find the best Ubuntu laptop, for the purposes of running the Linux operating system, you’ll need to determine the features that are right for you and your setup. We recommend that you favor powerful laptops with high-grade and recently manufactured Intel processors and enough RAM to ensure you can have multiple applications, or operating systems, running at the same time. Make sure to also consider the form factor, as a light and thin laptop will be better for portability and transport. When buying an Ubuntu laptop, always look for plenty of RAM, efficient storage, and a long-lasting battery.