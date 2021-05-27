HELP US IDENTIFY THIS CARWASH CAPER!
On May 25th, just before 11:00 p.m., at Superior Car Wash on Lincoln Hwy., an unidentified male subject was involved in a theft. He is described as white male, approximately 25-45 years-old, medium build, clean cut short light brown hair with facial hair. He was wearing a gray mask, gray glove on right hand, black Nike zip-up jacket, black baggy cargo shorts, tall white socks and black mid-top shoes. He was operating a Mazda RX-8, bright red paint, loud exhaust. open sunroof, tinted windows, rear spoiler, white taillight, white 'Jordon symbol' on the top center of the front windshield, a circular yellow sticker on the top center of the rear windshield and a trunk full of scattered clothing and a cardboard box. (The vehicle appeared damage free and well cared for).bucks.crimewatchpa.com