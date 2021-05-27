HELP US IDENTIFY THIS CARWASH CAPER!

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is seeking a suspect who allegedly fraudulently purchased items from a Verizon store. According to the police post on Facebook: On May 21st, the pictured female suspect, was able to walk out of our local Verizon Wireless with two iPhone 12′s as well as two air pods. The female was able to produce identification to an account and able to purchase these items and have them billed to the account. The suspect left Verizon in the pictured pickup truck.