Raymond, Kelsi J - (1) Count Felony Strangulation and 2 additional charges

LANCASTER – Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of 18-year-old David Pratt, who was a passenger of a vehicle pulled over on May 11 around 2:20 a.m. on Route 462, east of Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. Pratt gave police false identification and moved into the driver’s seat while troopers talked with the driver outside the car. Pratt ignored orders to get out of the car and accelerated into a trooper as he sped away. The trooper shot at the car, but Pratt continued west on Route 462 toward Lancaster City. The trooper who Pratt drove into was treated and released. The original driver was taken into custody, but later released. Pratt was driving a 2004 Honda Civic with the license plate LKM-0953. He has an active arrest warrant for robbery and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact State Police at 717-299-7650 or PA Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.