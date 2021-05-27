Cancel
Raymond, Kelsi J - (1) Count Felony Strangulation and 2 additional charges

 14 days ago

Strangulation / False Imprisonment / Harassment Arrest, 12:45 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1300 block Harrisburg Pike (MT) – Kelsi J. Raymond, F/21, of Columbia, PA, was charged with the above offenses following a domestic dispute. During the altercation, Raymond refused to allow the victim to leave a room. Raymond continually put her hand over the mouth of the victim so their calls for help could not be heard. Raymond also grabbed the victim by the throat and squeezed for approximately two (2) minutes, and to the degree where the victim could not breathe. She was arrested, processed, and taken to Central Arraignment.

