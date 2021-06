A local assisted living facility in Jefferson was recently recognized for its commitment to services and the community. The Gardens Assisted Living was a recipient of the 2021 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL). The award is one of three distinctions through the AHCA and NCAL for their quality award program. It is a comprehensive organizational assessment and recognition program for long term care providers.