Allegheny County, PA

Fishing Report: Good crappie fishing reported on most regional lakes

By John Hayes
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday is the first of two Pennsylvania Fish for Free Days. No fishing license or permit is required, but all other fishing regulations and private property laws apply. Lake Erie (Erie County) Northern pike took surface lures over weed beds at night and mornings, and rock bass went for live bait and small spinners in the shallows. Off Shades Beach, resident walleye were at 8-12 feet and yellow perch were at 30-50 feet. Lake trout were still being caught off The Mountain. West of the peninsula, anglers caught walleye while trolling in shallow water at night.

