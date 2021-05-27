Cancel
American and JetBlue Will Begin Sharing Some Very Valuable Data

crankyflier.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican and JetBlue announced yesterday that travelers flying on one airline can now earn miles in the other airline’s loyalty program. This is the expected, logical next step in the continuing rollout of their Northeast Alliance, but there is something in here that I think may be overlooked. The way that the mileage earning is being deployed means that these airlines will now share a lot of sensitive data with each other.

crankyflier.com
