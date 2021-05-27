Yankees identify immediate replacement for Corey Kluber

NEW YORK — Corey Kluber played catch Friday, the first step to see if he will be able to get back on a mound. The veteran right-hander was shut down May 26 with what the team said was a strained scapula muscle in his right shoulder, but he sought opinions from two other doctors over the last week. While the Yankees didn’t update the diagnosis other than to say there has been a lot of wear and tear on his shoulder, the rehab plan is basically to see if he can slowly ramp back up to a point where he can pitch effectively.