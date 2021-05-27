Cancel
Real Estate

622 Maple Street

reecenichols.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring your hammer and construction skills. This is a fixer upper needing some TLC. Great location and could be starter home or rental property once repairs are done. Home comes with any contents remaining at closing and home is partially furnished at time of listing. Closing the estate so property is sold ''as is'' no repairs to be done by sellers.

www.reecenichols.com
#Home Repairs#Rental Property#Listing#Sellers#Tlc
425 Maple Hill Ave

425 Maple Hill Ave

This super cute and cozy, ranch style home is ready for her new owner! Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, with a bathtub for those with little kiddos! :) Open floor plan combining the eat-in kitchen and living room! Full basement complete with 75% of finished living space. Unlimited possibilities! Great family room area that can be used for a 2nd living room, game room, kids play room, man cave, ect... whatever your needs are! Also offers another finished room that can be used for a 4th bedroom, office, crafting room, or even just extra storage! Plus - there's an unfinished area for utilities and plenty of room for even more storage! Interior amenities include hardwood floors, appliances, nice size bedrooms, extra closets/storage areas, and it's natural gas heat! Exterior amenities include a new metal roof with a transferable, lifetime warranty, replacement windows, fenced rear yard, rear deck, and storage sheds! This one is move-in ready, affordable and has a convenient location! Don't miss it! She won't last long! Call Kristin for more details and to schedule your own private tour!
105 E Maple Road

105 E Maple Road

This property will be sold at ONLINE AUCTION. Bidding opens at 12 Noon on Monday, June 14th, 2021 and closes at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021. 4 Bed, 2 Bath American four square home.There is a 6% buyer premium. Buyers and Agents can register online where a complete due diligence package is available for review which includes photos, title abstract, Neighborhood Scout and more..
107 Maple Avenue

107 Maple Avenue

PRIVACY AND POOL, IN- TOWN GREENWICH! An exquisite LAMB AND RICH designed home ideally located on beautiful Maple Avenue. Close to everything with fabulous indoor and outdoor space! This gem of a home has 5,606 sf on three above ground floors, Eight bedrooms/office, 5.5 baths. The first floor has an elegant foyer, library, grand living room adjacent to expansive side porch and sunroom. Dining room, opens up to chef's kitchen. Lower level has additional 2400sf; car garage, laundry room, art room, storage rooms, office/workout area and level access to private and quiet back garden with heated pool. Property is legally non-conforming, R20 Zone with legal business address. Smart home electrical Modern appliances and fixtures. Freshly repainted interior and exterior. Move in condition.
Maple Neighborhood at Copperleaf

Maple Neighborhood at Copperleaf

Discover Maple at Copperleaf, the newest addition to the popular Copperleaf masterplan in Centennial. Here, you'll find a distinctive collection of ranch and two-story floor plans, ranging from approx. 1,850 to 2,650 sq. ft., with lavish included features, such as spacious kitchen islands and 3-car garages. Residents will enjoy easy access to popular schools, shopping, dining and masterplan amenities, including a community clubhouse with pool, parks, trails, sports courts and more. Across the nation and in CO, we're one of America's leading home builders.
The Trussville Tribune

HOME SERVICES: Do I Need a Land Survey?

“It is impossible to map out a route to your destination if you don’t know where you’re starting from”- Suze Orman. Whether it’s the idea of getting away from renting or just knowing you own a little spot of dirt on this giant planet, home ownership is a dream destination for many people. As we […]
Real Estateknieperteam.com

5 Reasons You Need a Realtor to Sell Your Home (Overdoing It Yourself)

Selling a home by yourself may seem a great joy because of the considerable amount you save to settle the Realtor's commission. Most agents usually charge a commission of approximately 5% to 6%. That may be a substantial amount if the cost of the house is high, and the seller would have made a massive saving by choosing not to allow a Realtor to sell the property on their behalf. However, avoiding a realtor may not be the best decision when selling a property, and here are the reasons you need to reconsider.
kdll.org

Kenai Conversation: Real estate update with Marti Pepper

If you've even thought about buying or selling property this spring, you know that it's a seller's market. Properties are selling well above asking price and, in some cases, buyers are even paying in cash. Real estate agent Marti Pepper is on the Kenai Conversation today to talk about how...
Real EstateRealty Today

10 Things to Consider When Investing in a Waterfront Property

Not all land is created equal! Any real estate agent can tell you that. You can easily test this fact by looking for property listings in a specific area. You'll notice that some value higher than others although they are neighboring properties. There are many reasons for this phenomenon, one such reason is a shoreline.
Laconia, NH

Where the real estate bargains are

When it comes to real estate, Rick and Jenn Kelly benefit from their entrepreneurial spirit, hard-work ethic and ability to spot diamonds in the rough – plus their capacity to seize them before anyone else. Purchasing, polishing and reselling seen-better-days condominiums in Laconia, Gilford and Meredith between 2003 and 2007...
Orange, CA
Orange, California

Construction on Lemon St. and Maple Ave.

Our Public Works Department has begun building a brand new water well on the northeast corner of Lemon St. and Maple Ave., near the Old Towne Orange Parking Structure. Construction on Well 28 is expected to begin today, June 1, and continue through October 28. During this time, a drill will be used to bore down into the aquifer beneath Orange, where our city gets around 75% of our drinking water supply. The drilling will last approximately 30 days. The project also includes the installation of pumping mechanisms and piping to hook this new source up to our City’s water supply.
Soccer

Maple Leaf Park

Maple Leaf Park contains two baseball diamonds and two soccer pitch. Over the past few years the playground equipment has been replaced and is located on the south end of the property. In 2009 Council approved a new structure which is home to a consession booth and accesible washrooms. Maple Leaf Park is primarily used for baseball and soccer; however, family reunions and picnics often utilize the park for outdoor recreation.
Manteca, CA

Market on Maple, Crossroads Street Fair are next week

The dearth of community gatherings in Manteca since the pandemic struck 15 months ago is ending next week. *The all-new Market on Maple — a certified farmers’ market running through the end of October on Thursdays — starts June 3. *The Crossroads Street Fair — a downtown staple that typically...
Interior Design

Tips For Decorating a Small Apartment

Although small apartments have their upsides such as low rent, less maintenance, and a cozy charm, since the space is limited, one finds it hard to decorate. Of course everyone wants a living space that offers a welcoming and fresh vibe as soon as you enter but the truth is that practicality goes hand in hand as well.
Phoenix, AZ

1.61-acre lot in Roosevelt Row sells for $7.75M

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors completed the sale of an approximately 1.61 acre lot in downtown Phoenix at the northeast corner of 1st St. and Portland St within Roosevelt Row. The property was acquired from Arizona Moreland Developments, LLC, for $7,750,000 by First and Portland LLC, an entity formed by JRG Capital Partners. JRG, a Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm, is making its initial acquisition in the Phoenix market. Chief Investment Officer, Cheri Grossman, stated “the site is exceptionally located in downtown Phoenix just off of the park with zoning which allows for myriad uses within a two-tower high-rise development.”
House Rent

Rents Are Too High: Here Are Three Ways to Fix The Rental Market

The main reason why people who want to rent their home haven’t done it is because it involves a lot of headaches – and bad tenants and nonpayment of rent are just two of them. On the other side of the coin, 70% of tenants or would-be tenants believe that rent is very expensive in the US.
Deforest, WI

3 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $259,900

Cozy, charming, and full of character, this move-in ready home is ready for you! Enter the home to a beautiful and warm 4 seasons porch with stunning terracotta tile and windows galore. Enter eat-in kitchen through gorgeous french doors and enjoy a meal by the unique wood burning stove. Room is complimented with original hardwood floors. This 3 bedroom two-story home is sure to impress. Meticulously maintained yard, windows, siding and gutters, new garage door, water heater and softener in 2019 are just few features this stunning home has to offer.
Real Estate

The Pitfalls of Joint Tenancy as an Estate Planning Tool

Under the law, real property held in a form of title called “joint tenancy” avoids the court probate system when one of the joint tenants passes away. I have heard of many people who try to simplify their estate planning and avoid court probate charges by simply having a new deed drawn up to add someone to their real estate as a joint tenant. In this article, I would like to share with you some of the big disadvantages of giving a person joint tenancy status on your real estate.
Real Estate

Helping Homebuyers Navigate High Prices and Low Inventory

Most markets are currently experiencing extreme inflation and home price appreciation. Depending on where you live, your market may be increasingly challenging for homebuyers due to low housing inventory and high demand. Buyers tell stories of bidding wars, making offers on 50 homes and still not “winning the bid” against...