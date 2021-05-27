622 Maple Street

This super cute and cozy, ranch style home is ready for her new owner! Offering 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, with a bathtub for those with little kiddos! :) Open floor plan combining the eat-in kitchen and living room! Full basement complete with 75% of finished living space. Unlimited possibilities! Great family room area that can be used for a 2nd living room, game room, kids play room, man cave, ect... whatever your needs are! Also offers another finished room that can be used for a 4th bedroom, office, crafting room, or even just extra storage! Plus - there's an unfinished area for utilities and plenty of room for even more storage! Interior amenities include hardwood floors, appliances, nice size bedrooms, extra closets/storage areas, and it's natural gas heat! Exterior amenities include a new metal roof with a transferable, lifetime warranty, replacement windows, fenced rear yard, rear deck, and storage sheds! This one is move-in ready, affordable and has a convenient location! Don't miss it! She won't last long! Call Kristin for more details and to schedule your own private tour!