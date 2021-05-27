Severe Weather Threat for May 27-28

…Severe Weather Is Possible Tonight through Sunrise Friday…. …Isolated Severe Storms are Possible During the Day Friday South of I-20…. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move southeast into the ArkLaTex region around midnight and will continue southeast into East Texas and Northern Louisiana through sunrise Friday. The severe weather threat should diminish and the storms should weaken as they move into East Texas and Northern Louisiana. Some uncertainty still exists regarding how early the storms will arrive.