Daily News Release - 5/27/2021

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

Lieutenant Michael Piacentino, Public Information Officer. 1. Disorderly Conduct Arrest, 1:55 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021, 1298 Millersville Pike – Burger King (LT) – Kienne N. Wright, M/49, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after he was observed enticing an employee to engage in a physical fight. Wright’s actions alarmed others in the area. A citation was filed.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
Farrell, PAThe Herald

Police news from May 27, 2021

• Jalysa Nelyn Hughes, 32, of 1157 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness after an incident reported at 3:10 a.m. May 13 in the 900 block of Fruit Avenue, police said. Police said she broke the front door of a home with a small step ladder, walked down the street multiple times screaming expletives and tried to punch a man.
Marietta, OHwashingtoncountysheriff.org

WCSO NEWS RELEASES FOR 28 MAY 2021

On 20 May 2021 Deputy H Tornes began an investigation into an animal left abandoned at a residence in Warren Township. This case remains under investigation. On 22 May 2021 Jessica Biehl reported being assaulted by her husband, Allen Biehl, at 125 Rummer Road, Marietta, Ohio. Sgt. Parks and Deputy Gainer responded and made contact with Jessica along with her children. Jessica stated she and Allen were arguing over a purchase and she threw her drink in the direction of Allen and walked towards him. Jessica stated Allen placed her in a headlock and would not let go. Jessica stated she attempted to “gouge his “explicit” eyes out” since Allen would not let go. Jessica stated she also bit his arm, in which Allen punched her in the head and face multiple times, busting her lip. The children attempted to separate the two, which in turn caused an assault to one child by Allen. Contact was made with Allen and he confirmed the argument. Allen Bernard Biehl, age 49, was placed under arrest for domestic violence, 2 counts. Biehl was processed into the Washington County Jail.
Washington County, OHwashingtoncountysheriff.org

WCSO NEWS RELEASES FOR 3 JUN 2021

On 31 May 2021 Deputy Gainer began an investigation into a theft from elderly subjects. This case remains under investigation. On 31 May 2021 Deputy Stillson was dispatched to 165 Starlite Drive Lot 1, Marietta, Ohio, to a report of Buddy Miller being out of control breaking items at the residence. Miller appeared to be intoxicated as Deputy Stillson met with him. Miller admitted to drinking during this day, along with his wife, as well as verbal arguing, but claiming no physical force was used. Deputies met with the victim who stated the two had been drinking and at one-point Miller made threats to harm the victim. Buddy Allen Miller, age 47, was placed under arrest and charged with domestic violence and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Little Hocking, OHwashingtoncountysheriff.org

WCSONEWS RELEASES FOR 27 MAY 2021

On 20 May 2021 Deputy Painter was dispatched to 66 Arrowhead Road, Little Hocking, OH, to a report of a male passed out at the gas pumps, inside his vehicle. The vehicle was leaving the lot as Deputy Painter arrived. The vehicle was soon stopped for a traffic violation. Deputy Painter met with Thomas Jordan who advised he did not have an operator’s license due to it being suspended. Jordan also advised he thought there was a warrant for his arrest. Confirmation was received that an active warrant was on file for Jordan. Jordan exited the vehicle, and advised he had an empty baggie on him, and did not know what was in the baggie. A small baggie of white powder was located on Jordan’s person. Also located was a clear glass pipe with white power residue in the vehicle. Jordan also did not know who the pipe belonged to. Thomas Nicholas Jordan, age 27, 4861 N. Torch Road, Coolville, OH, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, and illumination of plate light. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail.