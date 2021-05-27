119 3rd Street

Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, India is located next to the megacity of Mumbai and literally translates to ‘New Mumbai’. As a result, most of its suburbs are very well-planned, with plenty of space for residential buildings, commercial complexes, gardens, parks, recreation areas, shopping malls, markets, educational institutes, and sports facilities. The infrastructure also, on the whole, is vastly better than that of Mumbai. And holding a place of prime importance in Navi Mumbai is the suburb of Vashi. Though separated from the city by nothing but Thane Creek, Vashi is a world of its own. Unlike its counterparts across the creek, it is well-planned. And just like Mumbai, it has a very happening nightlife scene. Don’t know where to stay? Book a stay in a heritage hotel or a hotel with a sea view, settle in, and then head out for a relaxed time in an open-air environment. After all, plenty of rooftop restaurants dot Vashi and its surrounding areas. To know more, take a look at our list of the best rooftop restaurants in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.