LeBron James is one of the most influential players in the history of basketball. When the NBA and its players were deciding whether or not to restart the 2019-20 season during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick Beverley famously said that "If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping." James is a former NBPA vice president. He is the league's most famous player, and for over a decade, has been its best. What he says often goes.