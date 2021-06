A 90-year-old Austrian man bequeathed millions to a French village that rescued his family from the Nazis after his death in December, according to a report. In 1943, Eric Schwam and is mother, father and grandmother arrived in the village of Chambon-sur-Lignon as they escaped the Nazis. It is not known how the family got there. They had previously been held at Rivesaltes camp, a military facility in southern France used to intern civilians before it closed in 1942, the BBC reported,