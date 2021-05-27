Hy-Vee Recalls Chicken Taco Kit for Allergy Risk

Whether you're getting your movie fix in a theater again or just sitting down on your couch with Netflix's latest, there's likely one thing you're munching on: popcorn. The classic buttery snack is practically synonymous with movie night, but if you're about to settle in to watch a film at home, there's one kind of popcorn you shouldn't be microwaving right now. The latest recall announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that an iconic popcorn option can pose a potentially serious health risk. Read on to find out which popcorn you shouldn't be eating right now.