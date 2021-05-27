Ken Rochau is Honored with a Des Plaines Park District Dedicated to Excellence Award
Ken Rochau, Building Services supervisor, was recognized with a Dedicated to Excellence Award at the Des Plaines Park Board meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Rochau has been with the park district since June of 2011, starting in the Parks Department as the Building Services supervisor and moving to the Golf Operations Department, where his considerable skills have him overseeing a staff of five.www.dailyherald.com