Ken Rochau is Honored with a Des Plaines Park District Dedicated to Excellence Award

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago's Park Ridge office is spotlighting local restaurants, encouraging the community to support them during June as part of the firm's company-wide Community Kindness initiative. The restaurants are: Hay Caramba, Spuntino's Pizza, Sweet & Tart Shoppe and Zaza Cucina. The office will feature the restaurant's menu in their window and post it on their social media pages. Agents are reaching out to their family, friends and clients to encourage support of these restaurants as well. Agents are delivering meals from these restaurants to the Park Ridge First Responders including the Park Ridge Police Department and Park Ridge Fire Departments on Wednesdays during June.