Des Plaines, IL

Ken Rochau is Honored with a Des Plaines Park District Dedicated to Excellence Award

By Des Plaines Park District
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Rochau, Building Services supervisor, was recognized with a Dedicated to Excellence Award at the Des Plaines Park Board meeting on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Rochau has been with the park district since June of 2011, starting in the Parks Department as the Building Services supervisor and moving to the Golf Operations Department, where his considerable skills have him overseeing a staff of five.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

Illinois Government
Des Plaines, IL
Des Plaines, IL
