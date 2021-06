Finally reissued, La Note Bleue has been honored with a splendid 'deluxe' box set which by the time you read this will already be a collector's item. This deluxe box set presents the original LP La Note Bleue by the Barney Wilen Quintet in a 180-gram virgin vinyl, sounding better than ever after being newly remastered from the original 24-track analog master tapes by the sound engineer that initially recorded the album, Hervé Le Guil, assisted by Daniel Cayotte. La Note Bleue was awarded the Grand Prix Jazz de l’Académie Charles Cros as “The Best French Jazz Album of 1987”, and features Barney Wilen on tenor and soprano saxophones, Alain Jean-Marie on piano, Philippe Petit on guitar, Riccardo Del Fra on double-bass, and Sangoma Everett on drums. This special release will be available on the second RSD drop, July 17th for the vinyl boxset and on September 3rd for the deluxe 2-CD set.