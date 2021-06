Arlene A. Burgstahler, age 92, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, formerly of Stewart, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, Minnesota, with interment at Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Preston Lake Township, Renville County, Minnesota. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector, Minnesota.