Twins sweep Orioles

By Joel Niemeyer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He struck out eight and walked two, and fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run. Minnesota rallied to win for the sixth time in seven games and extend its winning streak to a season-high four. The Twins have beaten Baltimore 15 straight times.

