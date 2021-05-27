Check out this solar canopy-mounted electric bus charger from AMPLY Power, Duke Energy
As public transit fleets evaluate bus electrification to meet zero-emission goals, costly and lengthy construction timelines can hamper deployment. To meet this need, AMPLY Power is working with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to expand fleet electrification offerings, including the first commercially available combination solar canopy and overhead electric vehicle charging solution covered by a PPA leasing and financing model. The field-tested solution, enabled by the patent-pending Pantograph In-Depot Equipment (PIDE) Canopy Mount, allows fleets to reduce the cost of EV charging while leveraging renewable electricity.solarbuildermag.com