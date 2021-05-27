Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Jawando and Pearson shortlisted for Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

thebookseller.com
 7 days ago

Authors including Danielle Jawando, Jenny Pearson, Elle McNicoll and Dawn Coulter-Cruttenden have been shortlisted for the Waterstones Children's Book Prize 2021. Every year Waterstones booksellers are called on to vote for the books they believe are the very best in new children’s writing and illustration across three categries. This year, although there is one nomination for Penguin Random House US imprint Little Tiger, no PRH UK titles feature among the 18 shortlisted books. It follows news Waterstones has reduced the visibility of PRH titles in its stores over recent months after the publisher placed a limit on its credit, although PRH said this month there were "no practical restrictions on trading now”.

www.thebookseller.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Bryon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Sales#Penguin Random House#Simon Schuster#National Book Awards#Book Publishing#Oxford University Press#Times Readers#Freddie Yates#Orion Lost#Dean Atta Lrb#Little Tiger Group#A M Dassu#The Blue Giant#Andersen Press#The Quarto Group#Scholastic#Bonnier Books Uk#Waterstones Booksellers#News Waterstones#Illustrated Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

Best Children’s Books of 2021, So Far

Everyone has spent more time reading the last year than ever before, so why not update your bookshelf with a few fresh finds? This year is off to a great start with plenty of gorgeous picture books, historical tales and feel good reads for audiences of all ages. Keep reading to see our picks for the best kids book of 2021 so far.
Emporia, KSemporia.edu

William Allen White Children’s Book Winners Announced

The spirit of the supernatural is the common denominator between the two books selected by Kansas schoolchildren for the 2021 William Allen White Children’s Book Awards. Voters in Grades 3 through 5 selected “Small Spaces” by Katherine Arden. Voters in Grades 6 through 8 chose “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes.
Shoppingredtri.com

Baby Toys Inspired by Beloved Children’s Books

Bring storytime to life by pairing these eight toys with the classic books that inspired them for a great baby shower (or anytime!) gift. There are many benefits to reading to babies and toddlers, from building early language skills to fostering social and emotional development. And these toys take it to the next level, making your child fall in love with the books even more. Introduce these classic stories and beloved characters to a whole new generation of readers!
Books & LiteratureForest Park Review

New children’s book world and characters focus on inclusion

“I’m jumping in with both feet,” said Kamau “Maui” Jones, talking to the Review about “Everyday with Ella,” the series of characters and books – and so much more – that’s he’s launching. “I was working on it in the margins of my life for years. I don’t want to do that anymore.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Pusha T wants to write a children’s book – but no one will publish it

Pusha T has said that no-one will publish a children’s book he has been trying to write for years.The rapper, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, suggested that some of the references to illegal drugs in his songs may be behind the rejection.He made the revelation on Twitter after a fan messaged him about the track “Keys Open Doors”, released by his hip-hop duo Clipse.While the titular “keys” actually allude to cocaine, San Fransisco radio DJ Matt Kolsky told the artist that his two-year-old child had been innocently enjoying the track as a “non-double-entendre educational song”.“Thanx and I’ve been trying...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

South Asian children’s books not bound by stereotype

Sailaja Joshi founded what is now known as Mango and Marigold Press in 2014. Her venture (originally called Bharat Babies) has since blossomed into an award-winning independent press for diverse South Asian children’s books. Over the last 18 months, Joshi’s expertise as CEO was increasingly sought out by mainstream publishers eager to find voices like the ones she cultivates.
Books & Literaturewestchestermagazine.com

A Westchester Children’s Book Is Blowing up on Kickstarter

Illustrations by Nadja Sarell; courtesy Katie Petruzziello. Parents are flocking to preorder copies of Mighty Mila, a book by a Bronxville mom that showcases disability in fun and engaging ways. According to figures from the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, only 3.4% of kids’ books feature a main character with some...
Books & LiteratureKirkus Reviews

Shortlists for the Orwell Prizes Are Revealed

The Orwell Prizes, the annual awards that honor outstanding political writing, unveiled their shortlists Friday. In the political fiction category, two Americans were named finalists: Rumaan Alam for Leave the World Behind, a National Book Award finalist,and Brit Bennett for The Vanishing Half. Also making the shortlist were Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah, Apeirogon by Colum McCann, The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi, and Summer by Ali Smith.
Tampico, ILaroundptown.com

TES Teacher Publishes Children’s Book

Kimberly Souba has taught for 13 years, primarily at the middle school level. She currently teaches 5th grade at Tampico Elementary School. “I love it”, says the passionate teacher. “I love getting my students prepared for the next grade level and teaching them to take pride in their learning and work.”
Iowa City, IAiowapublicradio.org

Two New, Nature-Based Children's Books

“Fishtastic! A Tale of Magic and Friendship” is a book inspired by new sculptures erected at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City last fall. The art installation is called “Wellspring” and features 30 granite fish created by sculptor Colettel Hosmer. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Chuck Swanson of Hancher Auditorium and Tess Weaver about how this book came to be.
Eau Claire, WIVolume One

Tattler Tales: New Children’s Book Features Kid Reporters

Eau Claire author Jayne Fleming played the role of amateur reporter when writing her new children’s book Tattler Tales: Vonnie and Fussy, Girl Reporters. The darling storybook – which was published in December – details the adventures of Fleming’s mother, Vonnie, as an 8-year-old reporter in Eleva in the 1930s.
Waterloo, WIhngnews.com

Pandemic leads Wiedenbeck to writing, publishing children’s books

Children know how Santa Claus spends Dec. 24, but what does the man in the red suit do after all the gifts are delivered? It’s a question Kaylor Wiedenbeck’s daughter Holly frequently asked. So, the 27-year-old Waterloo resident decided to tell Holly a story. This story turned into “When Santa Goes Home,” a short rhyming children’s book with less than 100 words, which was published in March.
Books & Literaturethesunpapers.com

Moorestown student pens children’s book

Mascot Books announces the impending release of Ava’s Arch: Cooking Capers and Creations written by Moorestown resident Ava Ventrella with illustrations by Agus Prajogo. Join Ava in the kitchen to make family cooking fun. She is assisted by her companions, Luca Bear and Sergeant Captain Burt. Social cues and some tasks are not easy for Luca Bear, and he relies on Ava to help navigate sticky situations. With her lead and his trusted friend, Burt, Luca Bear finds confidence and reassurance in helping out his sister in the kitchen. Family favorites, lots of tasting and a few messy situations make for enjoyable and lighthearted cooking adventures.