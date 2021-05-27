Jawando and Pearson shortlisted for Waterstones Children’s Book Prize

Authors including Danielle Jawando, Jenny Pearson, Elle McNicoll and Dawn Coulter-Cruttenden have been shortlisted for the Waterstones Children's Book Prize 2021. Every year Waterstones booksellers are called on to vote for the books they believe are the very best in new children’s writing and illustration across three categries. This year, although there is one nomination for Penguin Random House US imprint Little Tiger, no PRH UK titles feature among the 18 shortlisted books. It follows news Waterstones has reduced the visibility of PRH titles in its stores over recent months after the publisher placed a limit on its credit, although PRH said this month there were "no practical restrictions on trading now”.