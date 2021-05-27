Even perfect posture can cause pain without proper office set-up, says chiropractor

Q: I am only 23 and found out my cholesterol is high. Should I cut down cholesterol in my diet?. A: Hyperlipidemia (colloquially referred to as high cholesterol) is the medical word for too many “fats” (cholesterol and/or triglycerides) in the blood. There are usually no symptoms directly from hyperlipidemia; the major reason it is a concern is that it increases the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), meaning heart disease from blocked coronary arteries, strokes, peripheral vascular disease and/or other problems with arteries. Hyperlipidemia is a risk factor for CVD independent of other risk factors like smoking, obesity, high blood pressure, older age, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, male sex, family history of CVD and others, and as such it must be evaluated in the context of the patient’s overall risk. There are risk calculators to help quantitate this risk, including the Mayo Clinic’s at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/locations/cannon-falls/services-and-treatments/cardiology/heart-disease-risk-calculator.