Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project returns virtually for its 16th year
Sixteen emerging musicians across the world will gather virtually in June for an intensive week-long program in songwriting. The Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project, in its 16th year, is a partnership between the namesake foundation and Northwestern’s American Music Theatre Project celebrating the late lyricist and singer’s legacy. The program will engage participants in a combination of workshops and masterclasses taught by established musicians, eventually culminating in a concert in July.dailynorthwestern.com