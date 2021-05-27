Cancel
Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project returns virtually for its 16th year

By Yunkyo Kim
Daily Northwestern
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixteen emerging musicians across the world will gather virtually in June for an intensive week-long program in songwriting. The Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project, in its 16th year, is a partnership between the namesake foundation and Northwestern’s American Music Theatre Project celebrating the late lyricist and singer’s legacy. The program will engage participants in a combination of workshops and masterclasses taught by established musicians, eventually culminating in a concert in July.

