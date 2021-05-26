'A great escape': Boaters, marina owners welcome return to the water

Built decades ago by the Army, the Water City Sports Center on Marina’s 2nd Avenue has been a popular spot for roller skating and roller hockey for the past 20 years. Dustinfolk had many memories at the center, where he worked and played. “It made a lot of sense to me, and now there are kids who are interested in skating, they came here for public skating, and it’s kind of special,” says Fork. I did. .. The city red-tagged it last month after finding a number of code violations that the previous tenant didn’t address. And now the city has agreed to spend $ 150,000 to carry out emergency repairs. Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado said the former tenant had withdrawn and surrendered because the previous tenant did not have a “deep pocket” to properly maintain the building as required by the lease agreement. The future of the building will require an investment of $ 3 million to turn it into a state-of-the-art multipurpose sports center. Plan A wants to eliminate all roller sports. “The problem is that this is the only place to play hockey the same everywhere. There is a skating rink in San Jose, there is a skating rink in Santa Barbara, and it is the only place between the two cities where roller hockey takes place,” Fork said. Mr. says. The mayor states that there is Plan B that can include a multi-sports center. Maintains some roller sports. “Not everyone in the marina wants roller sports. Some people know that they don’t, so they probably won’t make everyone happy, but most will. And strive for maximum benefit Mayor Delgado made it very clear that the general public had the opportunity to provide their opinions and feedback before making decisions about the future of the building.