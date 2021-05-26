newsbreak-logo
'A great escape': Boaters, marina owners welcome return to the water

By Tyler Evans
newmarkettoday.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoaters wasted no time taking to area waterways last weekend after the province allowed marinas to reopen for recreational boating Saturday. “On Monday, we saw heavy boat traffic, so we are hoping we can get back to normal here," said Allan Lafontaine, executive director of the Orillia District Chamber of Commerce and harbour master for the Port of Orillia. "Of course, that depends on vaccines and our COVID numbers.”

