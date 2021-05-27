Cancel
3 ways to keep creative juices flowing even when innovation spending gets cut

By Tina Weber
Fast Company
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a third of corporations have reportedly cut their innovation budgets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and around a third of companies stopped or decreased their collaboration with startups. Innovation doesn’t have to require deep pockets. We often think about the cost of innovation relating to R&D labs, hiring...

Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Stefanie Hill of Pariveda Solutions: “Person Experience”

Person Experience: To build a culture that meets human needs, we need to deconstruct the organizational system into its elemental components — to the individual(s). To enable individuals to reach their fullest potential so they, in turn, help each other and our firm to reach its highest potential, we must design our firm to meet the diverse range of individual’s purpose and needs, rather than viewing employees as a homogeneous and collective resource to be utilized for the organization’s purpose. We call this Person Experience, or PX.
Public HealthRolling Stone

3 Ways Creative Entrepreneurs Can Innovate in a Post-Pandemic World

Everyone thinks there will be a “new normal.” After all the craziness that has taken place over the past year-plus with the pandemic, many are expecting to wake up one day and gently slide into “normal 2.0,” establishing a new regular routine that is certain, predictable and safe. The problem?...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

15 Effective and Creative Ways to Market to Local Customers

As a new small business, engaging your community is crucial to getting your business off the ground. The goal is to nurture lasting relationships that will drive your revenue and increase brand awareness; however, forming genuine connections with members of your community requires strategy and patience. To help you do...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Creativity and Flow: Finding your rhythm at work

In the book Hustle & Float, Rahaf Harfoush breaks down why we work the way we do today and challenges us to think beyond metrics that represent productivity-driven goals versus creativity-led ones. When was the last time you were in a meeting and had a productive and creative discussion that...
EconomySearchengine Journal

Content Marketing for Startups: How to Succeed Even Early On

The barrier to entry for content marketing is low, making it faster and more cost-effective than ever before for startups to implement this proven effective marketing strategy. But here is the thing – the bar is higher than ever before. A short blog post without multimedia is not going to...
Technologyaithority.com

Qualtrics Launches New Solutions To Help Companies Design Digital Experiences That Attract And Retain Loyal Customers

Four New Solutions Help Companies Design Web And In-app Experiences That Combine Consumer Feedback And Digital Analytics To Acquire New Customers, Engage Existing Customers, And Improve Brand Loyalty. Qualtrics Partners With Contentsquare, Fullstory, Quantum Metric, And More, To Provide Companies With A Comprehensive View Of The Voice Of The Digital...
SoftwareVentureBeat

AI Weekly: AI helps companies design physical products

This week in a paper published in the journal Nature, researchers at Google detailed how they used AI to design the next generation of tensor processing units (TPU), the company’s application-specific integrated circuits optimized for AI workloads. While the work wasn’t novel — Google’s been refining the technique for the better part of years — it gave the clearest illustration yet of AI’s potential in hardware design. Previous experiments didn’t yield commercially viable products, only prototypes. But the Nature paper suggests AI can at the very least augment human designers to accelerate the brainstorming process.
Career Development & AdviceTelegraph

Home-working kills innovation and creativity

To go back in or not to go back in? That, as we emerge from the biggest remote-working experiment in history, is very much the question. At a glance, it looks like a conundrum. Yet when you analyse what work is, and how it functions, it turns out that there is a fundamental reason why the office will always have the edge over remote working.
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

4 Creative Ways to Use Clubhouse For Marketing

Clubhouse was trending big time, now comes a time of consolidation and figuring out what to do with it 🤔️ That much is clear. This brings one question up: how can you use it for your benefit? What are the common ways to promote your side-project, business, or ideas? Also, how does it integrate with other social media?
Bowling Green Daily News

Expanding bureaucracy is no way to spur innovation

As originally conceived, the Endless Frontier Act was a surefire winner. It proposed to greatly expand the budget of the National Science Foundation, establish a new directorate at the agency focused on technology and generally enliven the federal government’s efforts to encourage innovation. Rather unusually, it was both bipartisan and popular.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

6 Habits Of Highly Successful Remote Workers

There’s a fine line between being a successful remote employee and one who misses the mark. If you have struggled WFH because of the pandemic, remember 2020 was a normal reaction to an abnormal year, says former U.S. diplomat and resilience expert, Beth Payne, who knows something about success and resilience. (Find out why the State Department awarded her for heroism here). “We’re all human beings with our vulnerabilities,” Payne said. “Being successful or resilient when hit with challenges isn’t about brute force or grit. It’s about adaptability and being able to bend, flow and sway when challenges come our way.” Payne shared the story of the huge oak tree and the small reed. The oak tree mocked the reed and bragged about how much stronger it was. When a hurricane came through, the oak tree split in half, but the reed bent and swayed because it had stamina that allowed it to make it through.
Musiccommpro.biz

Importance of Storytelling in Brand Marketing

Alexei Orlov of MTM says that Telling a story expresses what drives a brand’s mission. They are an essential tool for a brand that enables businesses to differentiate themselves. One-way flow of conversation from a business to the customer is no longer adequate. Conversation is necessary, hence compelling stories are necessary. Story is the spice that adds taste to a brand.
Career Development & AdviceRegister Citizen

5 Simple Rules to Boost Your Visual Marketing ROI

Visual marketing is one of the most important components of content marketing and digital marketing generally. Several studies have shown that people respond much better to images, videos and other visual content than they do to just text. Including those elements in marketing campaigns has increased the engagement and conversion rates exponentially for several brands.
Businesstechnewstube.com

From $2,000 sign-on bonuses to free hotel rooms and even iPhones, companies like McDonald's, Amazon, and JBS are finding creative ways to lure in new hires amid the labor shortage

Rob Pinney/Getty Images Companies are offering perks such as free accommodation and college tuition to attract staff. Others are hiking up wages or offering rewards to applicants just for turning up for interviews. The labor shortage is forcing some firms to limit production, cut operating hours, and raise…
Computersdivineworks.biz

The Simple Way to Conduct a UX

Learn to evaluate the quality of UX+ UI design of any kind of app, website, or enterprise software system…. Auditing — which just means evaluating and analyzing — the quality of an app, website, or enterprise software system’s user experience (UX) is the fastest way to figure out what’s working, what isn’t, and how to improve it. Where the user experience is failing people; where they’re stuck or confused or frustrated. Or, in many cases, where they decide to stop using it altogether.