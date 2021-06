A nearly half a million-dollar planning and affordability grant was awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s Office. The grant, from the state’s “MI Clean Water Plan,” will allow the WRC to create a water affordability plan for residents in Pontiac and Royal Oak Township. The plan will be scalable so that all communities across the state can implement various programs to improve drinking water infrastructure and provide safe, affordable tap water to area residents.