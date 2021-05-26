Theft from vehicles investigation nets drug, trespassing charges for Newmarket woman

A Barnet man is facing 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines after being charged with selling cocaine and fentanyl in Caledonia County. Everett Denio, 23, pleaded not guilty to the felony charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on a $2,000 unsecured appearance bond and conditions of release. Denio was charged following an investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force which began in November of 2019. According to court documents, Denio is accused of selling illegal drugs to a confidential informant (CI) working with police. Police said the CI used task force funds to purchase ten “wax glassine bags bound by a rubber band” from Denio in December of 2019 that field tested positive for more than 20 milligrams of fentanyl. The CI is also alleged to have also purchased .423 grams (with packaging) of crack cocaine from Denio in February of 2020, according to the report.