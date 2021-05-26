Cancel
Property Crimes

Theft from vehicles investigation nets drug, trespassing charges for Newmarket woman

By NewmarketToday Staff
newmarkettoday.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Simcoe Police Service officer have charged a Newmarket woman in a thefts from vehicles investigation in Bradford. On Monday, May 17, 2021, at approximately 11 p.m., police responded to the Langford Boulevard and Line 6 area for a suspicious person call. Once on scene, police learned that a man...

