Wild even series at 3 with a third period rally

Maybe try taking a timeout next time, Dave. Final Score: 5-4 Jets in OT. As far as I saw it, the only option in game three was for the Oilers to go balls out for 60 minutes and win on a night when they had to. Full stop. That’s it. This was the list of options. If a two-game hole was bad news already then a three-game hole might as well be the kiss of death, and it was an outcome that simply could not happen under any circumstances. Not only did the Oilers desperately need the win, but they needed to turn in the kind of statement game that showed the Jets that they weren’t going to be walked over in this series nor would they be going away easily. They needed to be the team that was willing to leave it all on the ice and do everything in their power to get away from looking like they were playing the game completely devoid of offensive confidence. And just like we drew it up, the boys hit the ice with what was undoubtedly their best period so far and they used that juice to work the Jets all over the ice until they were eventually able to end their drought with a pair of timely goals to grab their first lead since game one.