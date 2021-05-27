Praying mantises make their arrival
Back in early March, I was trimming a juniper in my backyard and found a praying mantis egg sac attached to one of the shrub’s low-lying branches. I wasn’t sure what the sac was at first since I’d never seen one before, but I did some research and figured it out after finding a nearly identical image online. The sac was a cream-colored, oval shape with a ridged, papery texture and is called an ootheca; each sac can contain anywhere from dozens to hundreds of mantises. I left the ootheca alone in anticipation of getting a chance to see some nymphs hatching once the weather warmed. Each day I went outside to check for progress, but none seemed evident.www.recordcourier.com