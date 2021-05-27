Cancel
Accord, NY

Woodsist Festival 2021: Yo La Tengo, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Kevin Morby, more

By Bill Pearis
Cover picture for the articleThe NY edition of the Woodsist Festival will be back this year, taking place September 25 & 26 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. Day 1 features headliners Yo La Tengo, plus Kevin Morby, Woods, Bridget St. John, 75 Dollar Bill, Cassandra Jenkins, John Andrews + the Yawns, and Aquarium Drunkard DJs. Day 2 has Parquet Courts headlining plus performances from Kurt Vile, Natural Information Society, Laraaji, Steve Gunn, Anna St. Louis, Sessa, and Tubby DJs.

