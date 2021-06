ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Police in Albert Lea are asking the public to avoid Hawthorne Street and Ulsted Avenue after a 50-car Union Pacific train derailed in the area. Freeborn County officials say the train derailed in the 1300 block of Eastgate Road. There is an unknown hazardous material leak, and local residents are asked to shelter in place. Rochester HAZMAT on scene to assist with material load containment.