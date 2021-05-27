Covered California Urges Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto Residents to Enroll by May 31 to Save Money With Lower Health Insurance Premiums Now Available Through the American Rescue Plan

RICHMOND, Va.- Virginians are enrolling in health coverage through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace at higher rates than ever before. Since the current special open enrollment period began in February under an executive order from President Biden, 24,634 Virginians have enrolled in ACA coverage, according to CMS data. Compared to the same time last year in Virginia, that is a more than 116 percent increase in enrollments. Nationwide, more than 940,000 have enrolled during the SEP. The enrollment increase is largely due to the creation and extension of the special open enrollment period until August 15 and the American Rescue Plan Act.