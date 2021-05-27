Cancel
California State

Covered California Urges Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto Residents to Enroll by May 31 to Save Money With Lower Health Insurance Premiums Now Available Through the American Rescue Plan

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Rescue Plan provides new and expanded financial help that dramatically lowers health insurance premiums for people who purchase health insurance through Covered California. An estimated 272,000 people in the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto region – including the uninsured and people currently enrolled directly through a health insurance carrier...

#California Insurance#Covered California#Affordable Insurance#The American Rescue Plan#Californians#Medi Cal#Enhanced Silver#Legislature#Congressional District#Health Insurance Plans#Health Insurance Coverage#Uninsured Residents#Health Care Coverage#Premium Costs#Savings#Cost Sharing Benefits#Financial Assistance#No Cost Coverage#Healthcare#Household Income
Health Insurance
Politics
