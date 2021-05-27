Cancel
Samskip Boosts Amsterdam-Ireland Service

Cover picture for the articleSamskip has responded to growing demand for its recently launched weekly container service between Dublin and Amsterdam by introducing a larger, faster ship and adding a call at Port of Waterford. The expansion comes less than five months after the debut of Amsterdam as a service separate from Samskip’s Rotterdam-Ireland links.

