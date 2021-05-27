Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: Cornyn, Cruz must get behind talks on infrastructure deal

Beaumont Enterprise
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day traditionally signals the unofficial start of summer, but this year it has an ending attached to it. President Biden has given Republicans in Congress until Memorial Day to reach a compromise with him on his massive infrastructure proposal. No one really knows what will happen if that deadline is missed, but it’s probably not going to be good for either party — or the people they represent.

www.beaumontenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
John Cornyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#Democrats#Senate#Gop#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Pres. Biden and bipartisan senators have deal on infrastructure

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that "we have a deal," signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle. Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras...
Texas StatePosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz join fellow Republicans to block Democrats’ federal elections overhaul

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz joined with their Republican colleagues to block a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s elections on Tuesday. While a majority of the Democratic-controlled Senate backed the bill, enough Republicans banded together to use the filibuster to block the bill from receiving an up-or-down vote.
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Bipartisan group has miles to go on infrastructure talks

CNN — Despite having announced a deal last week on an infrastructure package, members of the bipartisan Senate group and members of leadership argue there is still significant work to do in order to turn the infrastructure framework into legislation. "They have tried hard to come up with something structurally...